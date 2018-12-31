2019 is almost here, and there will be plenty of options to ring in the new year

Our friends at the Star-Telegram compiled a comprehensive (seriously) list of nearly every possible New Year's Eve destination across Dallas-Fort Worth, from bars and clubs to bowling alleys. Check it out.

Here are five of the bigger venues and events:

Texas Live!

The sprawling new bar and restaurant complex near the still-under-construction Rangers ballpark wil host its first Lonestar NYE Live! party. Doors open at 8 p.m. (with early access for VIP at 7 p.m.), and the event will feature live music, DJs, a champagne toast, confetti cannons and party favors. And, of course, fireworks when the clock strikes midnight. Visit the NYE Live! website for more info.

Reunion Tower

The tower's restaurant and bar, Five Sixty and Cloud Nine, and the Hyatt Regency, are holding NYE events, but the main draw will be the fireworks show, featuring 15,000 pounds of fireworks, to be exact. Visit the Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE 2018 website for more information, including where to park.

Billy Bob's Texas

The World's Largest Honkytonk is always a popular destination for an NYE show in Fort Worth. This year, Texas Country group, the Randy Rogers Band, is playing Billy Bob's, starting at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for general admission and $40-$55 for reserved seats. Visit the Billy Bob's website for more information.

Sundance Square

Plenty of bars and restaurants in and around Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth are hosting NYE events – check the full events calendar here – and that includes the Sundance Square plaza itself. The Hunter Sullivan Band will hit the plaza stage at 10:30 p.m. for "an elegant evening of classic vocals and romantic ballads," according to the Sundance Square website. Drinks, including champagne, will be for sale at the free event. Visit SundanceSquare.com for more.

Gaylord Texan Mardi Gras New Year's Eve

Glass Cactus, the bar and music venue at the Grapevine Gaylord Texan hotel, is hosting a Mardi Gras-themed New Year's Eve party, featuring Le Freak, the self-proclaimed "greatest disco band in the world." Tickets start at $35 for general admission and $175 for the VIP lounge. VIP tables range from a food-and-beverage minimum of $1,200-$3,500. Visit the Gaylord Texan website for more.

