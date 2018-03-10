A new study by LendingTree found “everything is bigger in Texas” – including houses.

Austin, Houston and Dallas were named among the top 10 in a report ranking home sizes by square footage in major cities across the country.

According to the Census Bureau, the median size of new homes completed in the second quarter of 2018 was 2,412 square feet.

While the median home size among the three Texas cities was smaller than the national average, it’s not by much. The average Dallas home, for example, is 1,862 square feet.

LendingTree credited Texas’ burgeoning population to growing home sizes across the state.

“Besides having a lot of space, Texas has been adding new residents at a steady pace, with the nation’s largest annual population growth between 2010 and 2016,” the report reads. “More new homes means larger homes.”

In the rankings, Austin came in at No. 5 for biggest homes in the nation. But the state capital was outstripped by Dallas and Houston. Houston topped the list at No. 1, while Dallas lagged behind at No. 4. San Antonio ranked as No. 20, and Fort Worth did not make the rankings.

As you can imagine, bigger homes often come with bigger prices. Dallas residents are paying $117 per square foot for their homes. While that’s lower than Washington D.C. home dwellers, who shell out $234 per square foot, it’s a bit more than the $100 per square foot that Houston residents pay.

Dallas’ prices were also higher when it came to median estimated prices. Dallas tallied a median of $217,000, while Houston came in at $196,000 – that’s $21,000 less between the two markets.

On the other end of the size spectrum among the 45 cities in the report are Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Detroit. Each city’s median house spans less than 1,400 square feet.

In contrast to Texas, cities like Detroit have an older housing stock, meaning the homes tend to be smaller.

Check out the 10 U.S. cities with the smallest median home sizes, if you’re interested in which cities were lagging by square footage.

To calculate the median size of single-family homes across the U.S., LendingTree used its proprietary database.

