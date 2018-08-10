Dallas seems to be lagging when it comes to growing hourly earnings at small businesses.

That's according to a study from Paychex that measured hourly wage growth at small businesses between September 2017 and September 2018. The report, which measures national employment and wage trends, examined only companies with fewer than 50 employees.

In Dallas, average hourly earnings only rose by 1.31 percent to $27.41, and average weekly earnings went up by less 1 percent to $932.26. Among the 20 largest metro areas in the United States measured in the study, Dallas ranked No. 19 for average hourly earnings growth — with only Houston falling behind — and No. 20 for average weekly earnings growth.

While Dallas experienced one of the smallest hourly wage increases in the United States, the nation as a whole experienced its first uptick in more than a year, the study reported. The 12-month growth was clocked at 2.33 percent, or 61 cents. However, weekly earnings growth has slowed to 2.65 percent — down from 3.09 percent in September 2017. Also, hours worked per week rose for the 22nd consecutive month. You can click here to see an infographic that illustrates how the other 19 metro areas performed for weekly earnings growth.

Phoenix ranked as the market with the fastest-growing hourly wage increase year-over-year with 4.5 percent ($26.27), and Riverside, Calif. (4.36 percent; $29.32), and Denver (3.94 percent; $30.04) came in the second and third spots, respectively.

The Western part of the country led the way overall, with nearly a full percentage point greater wage growth than the rest of the nation. Weekly earnings in the western U.S. were up 2.38 percent since last year, according to the report. The Southern region, which includes Texas, experienced an average increase of 1.99 percent, which was about a 50-cent increase year-over-year.

Across the nation, the top three industries seeing the fastest increase in hourly earnings are as follows: leisure and hospitality at 3.94 percent; construction at 2.96 percent; and trade, transportation and utilities at 2.81 percent.

