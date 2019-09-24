ARLINGTON, Texas — Globe Life Park was eerily quiet on Monday, the final day off for the Texas Rangers during the 2019 season.

The park that's delivered so many loud, proud moments is now in its last days.

The Boston Red Sox come to town Tuesday and the New York Yankees finish out the season with a three-game series over the weekend.

But that game on Sunday won't just finish a season. It will forever close out a ballpark.

The Texas Rangers debut their new indoor stadium in 2020.

So this week is a chance to make one last visit to the house where so much history was made: from Kenny Rogers’ perfect game in 1994 to Adrian Beltre’s 3,000 hits in 2017 to Neftali Feliz striking out Alex Rodriguez in 2010 to send the Rangers to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

What’s your favorite memory?

Fans are clearly feeling sentimental in these final days.

Tickets on StubHub for the Red Sox series are as low as $6. When you add fees, a ticket will cost about $10.

Tickets for the final games with the Yankees are more expensive, but a handful of tickets are listed on StubHub for around $50, plus fees.

As of Monday, the Rangers had played 2,075 regular-season games and 25 postseason games inside Globe Life. They've won 1,151 games over the regular and postseason combined.

Only days remain until the house where history has been made becomes history itself.

What's your favorite Rangers memory at Globe Life Park? Let Teresa know at @twoodard8 on Twitter or email news8@wfaa.com.

More on WFAA: