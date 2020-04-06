'We demand defunding the police': Protester shares list of recommendations in Fort Worth

Protesters don’t see themselves as a single group with a single set of solutions, but some laid out their demands following days of protesting.

FORT WORTH, Texas — While protesters don’t always agree on their list of demands, a group got together Thursday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church to lay out the changes they expect to see, following days of marches over the killings of black Americans by police officers.

Trice Jones, who spoke at the news conference, gave WFAA the following list of demands to the City of Fort Worth:

We demand defunding the police.

We demand the Fort Worth Independent School District immediately remove all Fort Worth police officers from our schools.

We demand the FWISD immediately cease all contracts with the Fort Worth Police Department.

We demand to the demilitarization of the FWPD. The SRT should no longer have access to militarized gear.

We demand the creation of a community oversight board (not appointed by the City) with subpoena power.

We demand the disarmament of police, especially in response to nonviolent offenses.

We demand a substantial portion of the FWPD budget be allocated to creating mental health response teams, youth homelessness programs, and a young people’s task force on race relations, etc.

Others, like Nysse Nelson, said policy changes are not enough.

“What I demand is that we abolish our law enforcement,” Nelson said. “Because I don’t think that we can reform and rebuild.”

One man, who asked to be identified as "Black Ross," said that notion applies to police departments in Texas and across the country.

“There is no reform for a Fort Worth police department, for a policing system in America that was founded out of slave patrol,” Ross said. “You don’t reform that. You destroy it, and you build something better. You build something new, you build something just.”

Despite their different solutions, the group promised to keep protesting together.

“If you don’t bring us justice, we’re going to shut it down,” Ross said. “We’ll shut it down today. We’ll shut it down tomorrow. We’ll shut it down every day until justice comes.”

The Fort Worth Police Department and the office of Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price did not immediately respond to WFAA’s request for comment.