No helicopter parent in their right mind would be happy with less than a third of their student's grades being top notch.

So, what do North Texans think when, of the 1,400 individual campuses in North Texas districts, only 28 percent received an A on the Texas Education Agency's annual ratings?

Related: See the 10 lowest-rated public schools in North Texas.

Each year, the TEA releases accountability grades based on student achievement, school progress and performance among student groups. In the 2018 ratings for North Texas schools:

388 schools got a grade of 90 or higher

479 schools received an 89 to 80

340 schools earned from a 79 to 70

102 schools obtained a score of 69 to 60

37 schools required improvement, receiving a score of 59 or below

Most of the highest performing campuses have some commonalities: Many are magnet schools in the Dallas Independent School District. The majority of these contenders also serve ninth graders and above.

Six schools tied for the highest score in North Texas, which was a 99, and all of them are in Dallas ISD. These campuses included Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School (Grades 6-8); Trinidad “Trini” Garza Early College High School at Mountain View High School (Grades 9-12); School for the Talented and Gifted at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center (Grades 9-12); School of Science and Engineering at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center (Grades 9-12); William B. Travis Academy/Vanguard for the Academically Talented and Gifted (Grades 4-5); and William B. Travis Academy/Vanguard for the Academically Talented and Gifted (Grades 6-8).

You can click here to see the top 12 highest performing schools.

Likewise, the lowest performing schools also have similar traits.

The majority of campuses are in Fort Worth, Lake Worth and Garland independent school districts and mostly serve economically disadvantaged students.

All schools have students in the eighth grade or below.

To view this story in its original form on DallasBusinessJournal.com, click here.

© 2018 WFAA