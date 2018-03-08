TEXAS — Texas Department of Transportation has a public service announcement for drivers who like to hang out in the left lane.

Most drivers think of the left lane as the "fast lane," and speed along the highway until they meet their destination. However, TxDOT is taking the time to remind drivers that that's not how the left lane works.

"We've heard many of you didn't know: The left lane on a divided highway is a PASSING lane," the department said in a tweet Aug. 2.

This means that you will only use it to pass someone and then get back into the right lane, TxDOT said.

We've heard many of you didn't know: The left lane on a divided highway is a PASSING lane. After you pass someone, move into the right lane so you don't hold up traffic. Impeding the flow of traffic by continuing to drive in the left lane is punishable by a fine of up to $200. pic.twitter.com/85sBkNAFPj — Texas Department of Transportation (@TxDOT) August 2, 2018

Anyone who TxDOT said impedes the flow of traffic "by continuing to drive in the left lane is punishable by a fine of up to $200," the department said.

