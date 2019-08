HOUSTON — A gardener in northwest Houston was shocked when a man pointed a gun at him and ran off with his leaf blower. The whole thing was caught on a Ring camera.

It happened on July 23 near Du Barry Lane and East TC Jester.

The suspect can be seen running through the yard toward the gardener with his gun drawn.

After he grabs the leaf blower, the gunman jumps into a dark blue sedan and speeds away.

If you recognize the armed robber, call Houston police.

