Got an old calendar you wish you could hang back up on the wall? Well, depending on what year that calendar is for, you may be able to use it again in 2020.

According to TimeandDate.com, 2020 has the exact same calendar as the years 1992, 1964, 1936, and 1908, so if you have a cool vintage calendar from one of those years you can go ahead and use it again!

Have you already picked up a new calendar for 2020? Well, if you're willing to wait, you can use it again in 2048!

