Reunited and it feels so good! That's how a sister and brother feel after getting separated in foster care.

Pennie and Danial have one last hurdle to cross, and that's to get adopted together.

If you want to instantly make Pennie and Danial feel at home, bring animals. They felt right at home at the Ace Pet Resort in Allen, where they played with dogs, birds, rabbits, turtles and even snakes.

“It's just that they don't really judge you. They keep you company in your darkest times, and they're always there for you I guess," says Pennie.

Animals flock to Pennie. She is 14, very polite and has a great sense of humor. "I'm a wild card let's just say. I can be weird at times. I can be really serious, but I'm mainly a jokester," she said.

Daniel is 16 years old. Even though he's older than his sister, he looks up to her. "She means a lot to me. We haven't been together for a year, and I didn't like that but now we're back together," he said smiling.

The thought of being separated again from Pennie is scary to Danial "If Pennie doesn't get adopted with me, I'll be very upset," he said.

Danial has a sweet heart and is affectionate. He's grateful to have a sister who has his back. He depends on her. "He doesn't have the maturity he needs for life. You know how life is, it's unforgiving. I'm afraid he'll end up on the streets someday without the proper care," said Pennie.

Little sis looks after her big brother and prays for a family who will understand how important it is for them to be adopted together. "If we get adopted, I would love to have loving parents who would always be there for us, who have patience to deal with my brother and have enough respect for us both."

Just like the animals they adore, all these siblings want is to be loved.

You must be licensed to adopt a child in Texas. Please forward all home studies to Danial and Pennie’s caseworker, Ronda Harris at Ronda.Harris@dfps.state.tx.us, or you can contact Ronda on how to get the process started.

