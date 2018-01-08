Five siblings need your help today. They are separated in foster care and more than anything, long to be loved together by a very special forever family.

Life is full of surprises. "I love them and I love to play with them," says 8-year-old Journey.

For this group of four sisters and one brother, it is no surprise they want to be together. That hasn't been the case in the last two years since they came into foster care.

"I'm the oldest and I just want to take care of them and let them know that I am here for them," says 11-year-old Karly. She often puts the needs of her younger siblings before her own.

When she sees her 4-year-old brother, Cloud, she holds his hands and doesn't leave his side. "He's handsome, and he's funny. He'll do stuff, and he'll enjoy stuff even if it's not fun to us. He'll cheer us up,” said Karly.

Melody, 6, is honest about her and her siblings being in separate foster homes. "It feels bad," she said. Melody is not alone. All of them are happiest on days at Fritz Park Petting Farm in Irving, when they are together. "We’re really happy,” said Journey.

Seeing her siblings and playing with them is the best part of Journey’s day. Same goes for 10-year-old Miley.

Whether it's hanging out with animals or playing with her friends and siblings, Miley is active at home and at school. “I like writing a lot because it helps me concentrate," she said.

The caseworker for Karly, Miley, Journey, Melody, and Cloud says they need a forever family prepared to help each of these children learn to overcome their difficult past.

"Accept what I have to give them and that they love me," said Karly. It’s all she and her siblings want. They don't live together now, but can only hope and dream for one of life's surprising moments to be reunited in adoption.

Please forward all home studies to Courtney Quijas at Courtney.quijas@dfps.state.tx.us. You can call her at 817-760-5017.

