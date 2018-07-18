"A champion is simply someone who did not give up when they wanted to," words of wisdom from legendary Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry.

I believe children in foster care are champions. Children like 7-year-old Marcus who do not give up and have a mental toughness we all wish we had.

"I'm nice. I'm happy, and I'm excited about playing football," says 7-year-old Marcus about his mini football camp provided by King Sports Link. Marcus has been in foster care for almost five years. His caseworker, Megan Ferguson, wants to find him an adoptive home with a strong male role model.

He's active and yearns for someone to look up to. "He started asking me all these questions about football, and I told him he'd have to ask the coach there cuz I didn't know anything about football and he said, that's okay cuz I can throw really far, and I can run really fast, so I'm ready," he told Ferguson.

Marcus will tell you he was born ready especially when learning a sport. "I like football and baseball," he said. He has quick feet, speed and desire. "He's eager. He's a hard worker. Just figuring him out in these last hours he really wants to do well in life," said Coach Don King the II.

Marcus has experienced more adversity than many of us will ever see in a lifetime, yet he is quickly learning the greatest game you can win is won from within. "He's smart. He remembers. He wants to learn," said Coach Don.

Marcus is soft-spoken with a mental toughness that already makes him a champion. "I want to be happy, safe and great," he said about fitting into a new family.

All Marcus wants is to belong and to feel the safety and security he deserves deep within his heart.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or call La Queena Warren at 817-792-4954 or 817-304-1272.

