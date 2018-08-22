Little 7-year-old Keirce is full of love and you see it the moment you meet him. Today's Wednesday's Child is nonverbal, but he doesn't need words to show you what's in his heart.

When Keirce smiles, it is contagious! He never stopped smiling during our taping at the Dallas Arboretum. "Keirce is kind of bubbly. He's sweet. He laughs spontaneously out of nowhere which is funny," said his foster mother, Loretta Davis.

Keirce is on the autism spectrum and requires around the clock supervision. He doesn't talk, but Ms. Davis says he lets her know what he needs. "He usually points to what he wants and I know him. I know his cues. When he wants something, he'll point to it or he'll take you to what he wants," she said.

In his special classes at school, Keirce has learned the alphabet, colors and can even spell some words. One thing he's taught his foster mother is that you don't need words to give unconditional love. “I love him to death. I get up and hear "EEE" and say yep he's up. Boom, boom, boom all over the house. Yes, he's up," she said laughing.

Keirce loves to get his feet wet and explore new things, but always looks for reassurance first. He needs a family that is patient and committed to loving him like the foster home where he has spent much of his life. "I just want someone to love him as much as I love him and our family," said Davis as she wiped away tears.

To adopt a child you must be licensed in the state of Texas. To get the process started you can contact Keirce’s Caseworker Leah Powell at her email: Leah.powell@dfps.state.tx.us.

