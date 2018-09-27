DALLAS -- You know the feeling of excitement before a big, special day? That’s how Chrissy felt at Rocking M Stables in Dallas on a school day in September.

She was minutes away from doing something she loves. "Just being here, it just feels like home," she said.

Chrissy met Beau, her horse for the afternoon, and took her place on his saddle. "It feels like I’m free, is what it feels like," she said of when she's riding. "There’s peace."

That freedom has been fleeting in Chrissy’s life. She came to foster care at nine-years-old. "It’s a very tough road, and it takes a lot of strong people to go through that," she said.

What it did was help her find who she is. A lover of animals. A Christian. A country girl. One who is in search of the freedom that loving parents can give. "I’ve always wanted a family, and I’ll treat them as if they were my own," she said.

Chrissy is 17, and finding a forever home before the end of the 2018 means she’ll get the support she needs to chase her dreams before aging out of care. "I want to go to college, I want to major in English, and then I want to help animals by becoming a Wildlife Rehabilitator," she said.

These are goals formed through struggle and experience, that any family would be lucky to help Chrissy achieve.

Thank you to Rocking M Stables for hosting WFAA and Chrissy!

You must be licensed to adopt a child in Texas. To get the process started and learn more about Chrissy, contact LaQueena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us. You can call her at 817-304-1272.

© 2018 WFAA