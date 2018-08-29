When we put together our Wednesday's Child reports, location is key. If a child is doing something they enjoy, then it brings out the best in them.

Summer, 16, wants to be a cosmetologist, so we took her to get her hair done. She never expected the day we had in store for her. And yes, there was a big tearful surprise at the end!

A haircut and blowout was life-changing for a young woman who has been through so much. "There's like so many kids in care and not all of them get an opportunity like this so it really means a lot," said 16-year-old Summer about her special day at Ogle School of Cosmetology in North Dallas.

The teen has been in foster care for two years. She's determined to cut the cycle of abuse and make something of herself while lifting others at the same time. "I have a real passion for beauty and psychology and helping others and helping others feel comfortable in their own skin whether physically or emotionally," she said.

Summer cares about people, which is why it meant so much to receive the same treatment from a group of strangers. "When I walked in (Ogle School), they told me it's like a big family and it really felt like it," she said.

Summer did not expect to walk into Ogle School for a makeover and to walk out with a full scholarship to their cosmetology school. She was awarded full-tuition upon graduating high school or completing her GED. The moment left her speechless and in tears.

Summer has cried a lot in her life, but these are tears of joy. “It just makes me feel like I don't know that I'm good for something," she said.

When Summer graduates from high school in two years, she will come here to begin making beauty her business. With a resolve to achieve her dreams, Summer deserves to share this moment with a Forever Family.

"It means so much to me. I've never experienced so much happiness in one day," she said.

Summer wants parents who love and care about her. It’s the only thing she wants more than becoming a cosmetologist. "I'm set on this. This is what I want to do and now I can do it," she said.

You must be licensed to adopt a child in Texas. Please forward all home studies to Summer's caseworker. Her name is Katie Pitts. You can email her directly at Katherine.pitts@dfps.state.tx.us.

