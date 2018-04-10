DALLAS -- An afternoon at Sur La Table is enough to make 16-year-old Kristina speechless.

"I love being in the kitchen!" she said.

She went to the Preston Hollow location one afternoon for a cooking class with Chef Tino, ready to prepare a fresh pasta feast. It’s the kind of challenge Kristina loves.

"Just the intensity of doing it right, and you being in command of it was awesome," she said.

The joy she gets from learning new skills is part of it, but so is what happens when people sit down and eat a meal. In the middle of tough times at home, she found a refuge in the kitchen, and serving when she could.

"Just the fact that when I cooked everyone gathered together, and they didn’t discriminate what you did, they didn’t hold it against you, they loved it!" said Kristina. "They smiled!

Kristina joined foster care last year. Now 16 years old, she knows she wants that feeling of togetherness in a forever family. "For me, just being able to be close to somebody, having somebody there to talk to, to just feel loved," she said.

She hopes to find somebody to give her the attention she gives every meal she makes, and a home where sitting down for dinner is a priority. A place where good food and a lot of love are served daily.

You must be licensed to adopt a child in Texas. To get the process started and learn more about Kristina, contact LaQueena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us. You can call her at 817-304-1272.

