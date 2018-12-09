When you're a Boy Scout, it's all about growing into your very best future self! That's also the mission for this Wednesday's Child.

Memphis, 15, wants to be the very best he can be, despite not having a forever home. He also would love to be a Boy Scout, even if for a day, so we made it happen.

He's 15 years old and has never been camping. We took Memphis to meet with the Boy Scouts of America. "The reason I want to be in the Boy Scouts is because they get to do a lot of stuff, like a lot of good stuff and to help out the community and everything," said Memphis.

Memphis has a warm heart and a bubbly personality -- just ask his CASA worker who has known him since he entered foster care 2 1/2 years ago. "He loves to talk. He likes to talk a lot. He's very outgoing and never meets a stranger," said Judy Cobin.

"I like playing video games, I like listening to music sometimes and I do like to write," said Memphis. Memphis would like to write a new story about his life, one that includes a forever family. "I would like a smart, funny and kind one," he said.

"Memphis is very, very smart. He does very well in school," said Cobin.

She says the ideal situation would be for Memphis to be adopted by two parents who will take his intelligence and personality and help him to celebrate it. "A family that will understand his special needs and help him to achieve things that I know he's capable of achieving."

Memphis has high aspirations to do great things in life. All he wants is to be surrounded by family and friends who will be by his side.

You must be licensed to adopt a child in Texas. To get the process started, contact LaQueena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us. You can call her at 817-304-1272.

