GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — You might think kids today wouldn't know the joy of a wide open roller rink, but you'd be wrong.

"I just like the breeze that goes on me," said 15-year-old Desi.

She had Forum Roller World's rink all to her self recently, and she was loving it. Partly because it reminds her of simpler times, too.

"I got my first pair of roller skates for Christmas and that was my first time ever roller skating," she said, of her early childhood.

These days, Desi is navigating foster care, friendships and high school, which can feel as clunky as learning how to rollerblade backwards. She's looking for support from a forever family. "It would make me feel like I'm important," she said.

Desi dreams of parents that like to learn, explore and travel. "Going out on the weekends, swimming, going to museums," said Desi, describing her hopes for an active adoptive family. "My favorite food is sushi, and I want to go to Japan and try mochi."

Add in hopes of attending college at Texas A&M, you'll see that Desi has plans for her future. But her short term goals are clear. "One of my goals is to just find a family in the next few months," she said.

A family that will stick by her side as she skate's through life's ups and downs.

You must be licensed to adopt a child in Texas. To get the process started and learn more about Desi, contact LaQueena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us. You can call her at 817-304-1272.

