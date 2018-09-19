PLANO, Texas -- If we're being honest, it was hard to keep up with 11-year-old Dylan and catch him on video, because this boy can move. Dylan is living with intellectual and physical special needs. His nurse says that hasn’t slowed him down.

"Yeah, he moves so fast and so quick," said Gloria Ononye, who's been caring for him.

Ononye said Dylan functions like 2 or 3 years old, who needs supervision and loves repetition. That's why even at Kidmania in Plano, he'd rather play with things that aren't toys. "That’s what he sees in doors, because he knows doors open and close, and lights that switch on and off," said Ononye.

He is non-verbal, but Ononye says Dylan can make himself clear with the shake of his head as a no, and a happy crinkle of his nose as a yes. If he loves you, you'll know. "Oh, he’s so sweet. He gives the best hugs," she said. "He kind of knows when I’m sad, I don’t know, he just figures it out."

Dylan is in his fifth foster home. His foster mom and Ononye believe a forever family that can provide the healthcare he needs and some structure is where this boy will further thrive. They know the only time he slows down, is for a hug. "He’s just a sweet child that needs love," said Ononye. "If you give him love, that’s all he needs."

You must be licensed to adopt a child in Texas. To get the process started and learn more about Dylan, contact LaQueena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us. You can call her at 817-304-1272.

