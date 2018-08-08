If you have the heart to adopt an older child, there's a young lady we want you to meet. Simply put, she's amazing.

When a foster parent says the following about a child, it's a very good start. "She's probably the most adoptable kid I have ever come across. I tell her you've got everything going for you. She's awesome.”

Clay Fisher is talking about 11-year-old Cherri. She's loving, outgoing and funny! We spent the day with her at Hydrous Wake Park in Allen. “I like to do a lot of fun activities and not just to be bored like this all the time," said Cherri as she made a funny face.

Cherri has a tremendous capacity to love, forgive and forget. It's because she says God loves her that much. "I can't describe it because He loves me a lot, and I know that because it says it in the Bible," she said.

Cherri played in water, but three months ago, she stood in it during the most special moment of her life. It was during her baptism. "It actually meant a lot. It meant that God gave me forgiveness and He gave me the wisdom to trust in Him and to learn more about Him," she said confidently.

Cherri has been in foster care for almost 2 years. It is by faith alone that she smiles every day grateful for her life and the foster parents she says have taken such good care of her. She specifically talked about the times Mr. Fisher has comforted her as if she were his own biological child. "I appreciate for what he has done. And that he has brought a lot of joy into my life," she said.

"Sometimes you're not sure if you make a difference or make an impact. When you hear things like that, it just makes it all worth it," said Fisher. What Cherri said about him brought tears to his eyes.

Mr. Fisher hopes the family who adopts Cherri will give her the love she deserves. "I would like a family that's very outgoing, that loves me and appreciates me and that would take care of me," said Cherri.

"She's a special, special girl. She really is," said Fisher.

Please forward all home studies to Cherri’s Caseworker, Paige Formby. Her email address is amanda.formby@dfps.state.tx.us.

