Here is some good news -- an approaching cold front late this week will bring scattered showers and storms back to North Texas. The bad news? Widespread rain is not expected and temperatures will remain hot through the weekend.

A pop-up shower or storm is possible Wednesday, but coverage will be about 20% at best around the Metroplex. A rain-free weekend is expected with daytime highs generally in the mid 90's and a Heat Index near 100°.



There are some indications that we could finally see some cooler weather late next week. We'll keep our fingers crossed.

TODAY: Hot, humid, and breezy. A stray shower or storm (10%) possible Winds: S/SE 10-15. High: 95.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Winds: SE 10. Low: 76.

THURSDAY: Hot, humid, and breezy. Winds: S 10-15. High: 96.

