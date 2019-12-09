Are you hoping for some fall-like weather for the weekend? Well, it looks like summer will hold on tight.

A few showers and storms are possible late Thursday night and will linger into the first part of Friday. Rain chances should dry up before kickoff for the Friday night football games.

It's a hot and dry weekend ahead with highs in the upper 90's and lows in the mid-upper 70's.

TODAY: Hot, humid, a very isolated (10%) shower/storm possible. Winds: S/E 5-10. High: 95.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Winds: S 5-10. Low: 75.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a low rain chance (20%). Better rain chance northwest of the metroplex.. Winds: E 5-10. High: 94.

Remember to download the WFAA app to check one of our dozens of local radars near you as well as the latest forecast, cameras and current conditions.

Check Weather Alerts here.