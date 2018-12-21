For families, across Texas, Christmas tamales are a serious tradition. Making them, giving them, eating them. So, at Verify, we figure, it's time to decide who makes the best tamales in North Texas?

If you don’t know, on Verify, I take a viewer on the road with me to help report a story. They see what I see, ask their own questions and reach their own conclusions.

To help me judge the first-ever Verify Golden Tamale Award, I invited back some of the Verify viewers who've reported stories with me to help.

Then, on Facebook, I asked our followers to nominate their top tamale makers. I tracked them down brought them together at Lee Harvey’s Bar, for a blind taste test. So many suggestions!

Seven restaurants are competing and the contestants are:

Tommy Tamale (1689 W Northwest Highway, Grapevine + 680 N Denton Tap Road, Coppell)

To make things fair, Olivia Gonzalez wrote criteria for the all the judges to follow.

“Christmas tamales is like a rite of passage. Especially in families like mine, Hispanic families,” Olivia says.

And she knows her stuff. Olivia is a food blogger who came along a Verify report, in 2016, where we named the Breakfast Taco Capital of Texas. Here’s what makes a classic, pork tamale:

Filling (20 Points)

Is the seasoning balanced and not overpowering?

Is the texture light and tender?

Does it have the right amount of salt?

Masa (20 Points)

Is the seasoning flavorful and balanced enough that the masa tastes good alone?

Is the texture tender? Not dry and crumbly? Not mushy and wet? Is it smooth, without lumps and spread evenly? Not too thick/thin on one end?

Filling-to-Masa Ratio (20 Points)