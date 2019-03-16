DALLAS — A 14-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after a stray bullet grazed his head early Saturday morning in Dallas.

Police say this began when a neighbor confronted a car burglar and fired multiple shots at the suspect.

One of the bullets ricocheted off the ground and flew through a second story window of a home in the 2900 block of Appaloosa Drive before grazing the teen.

Mom of two Latinica doesn’t want us to show her face — or the face of her 14-year-old son.

She does want us to show you how close he came to a bullet that wasn’t meant for him.

A picture from a hospital room shows where a bullet grazed the head of this teen, all while he was asleep early this morning. The family spent the weekend at a relative's house, and were all asleep during the shooting.



A fraction of an inch could have made all the difference.

“It is a blessing, it is truly a blessing because I can just reiterate over and over again that God is good and without Him and our family and friends...we are so thankful because it could have been so much worse,” Latinica said.

The man who fired the shots faces possible criminal charges.