Drivers heading from Arlington into Fort Worth be on the alert. Westbound I-20 was closed earlier near East Loop 820 due to a fatal auto-pedestrian accident, but has since reopened.

Delays of up to 30 minutes remain.

Earlier, the Northbound Hwy 287 ramp to WB I-20 was also closed. Traffic was forced to exit at Little road.

A view from traffic cameras showed traffic completely stopped with delays up to 30 minutes. MedStar confirmed an adult male died at the scene.

Alternate route: Commuters exiting Little Road can take Green Oaks to Pioneer Parkway and Lancaster Avenue to heat to Fort Worth.

You're looking AT LEAST 30 min delays on both WB I-20 & NB Hwy 287. All traffic forced to exit @ Little Rd but you should be exiting earlier. Take WB 30 if possible

Try to use Westbound I-30 if possible Thursday morning.

Check WFAA’s traffic map for the latest updates.

