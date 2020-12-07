Water rescue underway after person reportedly swept away in Trinity River, officials say

Three boats, along with the assistance of Dallas Police Department’s Air 1 is currently searching for the victim.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says a water rescue is underway after a person reportedly was swept away in Trinity River Saturday evening.

According to officials, just before 5:40 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue units were called to the intersection of Longbranch Lane and Fairport Drive after witnesses said someone “went into the Trinity River, got washed downstream and never resurfaced.”

This is a developing story.