JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A Jacksonville Beach Police officer, identified as William Eierman, is in stable condition after he was shot at least twice outside the Waffle House in Jacksonville Beach Wednesday night.
The officer and suspect were both taken to Memorial Hospital. The officer is expected to make a full recovery, according to Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham, who visited the officer and his family in the hospital.
The Jacksonville Beach Police Department (JBPD) confirmed the officer's condition and said he is in "good spirits."
The suspect, identified as Jovan Sisljagic was released from the hospital Thursday morning. He was arrested on two counts of attempted murder with other charges pending.
An officer was driving along Beach Boulevard Wednesday night when he was shot at by the suspect, JBPD said. The officer addressed the suspect who then fled east on foot on Beach Boulevard where he was met by two other officers.
Gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was struck along with one of the two officers outside a Waffle House on 3rd Street and Beach Boulevard. Police say he is a veteran officer.
Police believe the initial shooting may have been random and that the first officer the suspect fired at was in a marked car.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation of this shooting.
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Florida Gov. Rick Scott both took to Twitter to express their concern and support for the police officers.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said via Twitter they are praying for the officer's recovery.
