A shelter-in-place has been lifted for Deer Park.

After receiving consistent air quality readings below the actionable limit, the City of Deer Park is officially lifting its Shelter-in-Place order as of 11:40AM.

Highlights from 11 a.m. news conference with ITC and the EPA:

EPA spokesman Adam Adams said he doesn't expect the air quality issues to continue through the night.

Adams said the EPA has an air quality bus testing the air up and down Hwy 225. The TAGA (trace atmospheric gas analyzer) has not had any significant hits for benzene or other chemicals.

ITC believes the increase in benzene levels was caused by a shifting of the foam in one of the tanks, according to ITC spokeswoman Alice Richardson.

The spokeswoman, who broke down at one point during the news conference, said she can't give an exact timeline on how long the elevated levels of benzene will last

10:20 a.m. Harris County Public Health tweeted: "We are diligently monitoring areas where elevated benzene levels were detected this AM. Fortunately, those levels are dropping substantially."









Benzene exposure, signs and symptoms

Below are the signs and symptoms of benzene exposure. They could present themselves anywhere from minutes to several hours after exposure”

Drowsiness

Dizziness

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Headaches

Tremors

Confusion

Unconsciousness

Death (at very high levels)

Eating foods or drinking beverages containing high levels of benzene can cause the following symptoms within minutes to several hours:

Vomiting

Irritation of the stomach

Dizziness

Sleepiness

Convulsions

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Death (at very high levels)

How to shelter-in-place

When emergency management officials order a shelter-in-place due to hazardous materials possible in the air, these are steps you should take to seal off a safe space, according to FEMA.gov.

Bring your family and pets inside.

Lock doors, close windows, air vents and fireplace dampers.

Turn off fans, air conditioning and forced air heating systems.

Take your emergency supply kit unless you have reason to believe it has been contaminated.

Go into an interior room with few windows, if possible.

Seal all windows, doors and air vents with 2-4 mil. thick plastic sheeting and duct tape. Consider measuring and cutting the sheeting in advance to save time.

Cut the plastic sheeting several inches wider than the openings and label each sheet.

Duct tape plastic at corners first and then tape down all edges.

Be prepared to improvise and use what you have on hand to seal gaps so that you create a barrier between yourself and any contamination.

School closures around the ITC facility

Channelview Independent School District

Deer Park Independent School District

La Porte Independent School District

Pasadena Independent School District

Sheldon Independent School District

Galena Park Independent School District

San Jacinto College campuses and the district offices

St. Pius V Catholic School

Clear Horizons Early College High School due to San Jacinto College closure

Texas Chiropractic College

KIPP's Northeast Campus, which includes KIPP Legacy, KIPP Polaris, KIPP Voyage, KIPP Northeast College prep; East End Campus, which includes KIPP Intrepid, KIPP Explore; and South East Campus, which includes KIPP Climb, KIPP Prime

These districts are also taking precautions.

HISD is keeping students and staff inside at East Harris County schools.

Katy ISD is keeping all students inside, as a precaution.





