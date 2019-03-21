A shelter-in-place has been issued for areas around the ITC Deer Park facility because of elevated levels of benzene in the air. Schools in the area have canceled classes.

The shelter-in-place is in effect for the entire city of Deer Park and Galena Park. And as for traffic, Highway 225 is closed from Beltway 8 to Highway 146.

School closures around the ITC facility

Channelview Independent School District

Pasadena Independent School District

La Porte Independent School District

Sheldon Independent School District

Deer Park Independent School District

Benzene exposure, signs and symptoms

Below are the signs and symptoms of benzene exposure. They could present themselves anywhere from minutes to several hours after exposure”

Drowsiness

Dizziness

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Headaches

Tremors

Confusion

Unconsciousness

Death (at very high levels)

Eating foods or drinking beverages containing high levels of benzene can cause the following symptoms within minutes to several hours:

Vomiting

Irritation of the stomach

Dizziness

Sleepiness

Convulsions

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Death (at very high levels)

How to shelter-in-place

When emergency management officials order a shelter-in-place due to hazardous materials possible in the air, these are steps you should take to seal off a safe space, according to FEMA.gov.

Bring your family and pets inside.

Lock doors, close windows, air vents and fireplace dampers.

Turn off fans, air conditioning and forced air heating systems.

Take your emergency supply kit unless you have reason to believe it has been contaminated.

Go into an interior room with few windows, if possible.

Seal all windows, doors and air vents with 2-4 mil. thick plastic sheeting and duct tape. Consider measuring and cutting the sheeting in advance to save time.

Cut the plastic sheeting several inches wider than the openings and label each sheet.

Duct tape plastic at corners first and then tape down all edges.

Be prepared to improvise and use what you have on hand to seal gaps so that you create a barrier between yourself and any contamination.

RELATED: 'I'm ready to move' | Residents near chemical tank fire air out frustrations

RELATED: School districts resume classes after closing as precaution due to Deer Park fire

RELATED: Deer Park neighbors finding ways to get back to normal after massive tank fire