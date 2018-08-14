DALLAS – Some students can expect to find a special hand-written message in their backpacks as they prepare to head back to school.

Volunteers from across Oak Cliff spent Tuesday writing encouraging notes for students returning to schools in southern Dallas this fall. "Be the best you can be and never give up on your dreams,” one volunteer wrote. The notes are simple, yet meaningful.

"Happy first day of school,” read another card. “I hope that you have a wonderful school year.” The inspiring messages are being stuffed into backpacks volunteers are filling with school supplies. The backpacks will be handed out as part of the nonprofit For Oak Cliff’s Fourth Annual Back to School Festival this weekend.

Liz Murray volunteered on behalf of South Oak Cliff Alumni Association. “With so many negative things that’s going on, that’s happening around in our neighborhood and surrounding cities, we don’t want them to think that’s how life is," Murray said. "We want them to actually know that there is positive things. That there are people who care.”

Some students already believe the notes will make a difference to any child opening the backpacks.

“These letters will kind of give them confidence, and let them know if you don’t really have school, you don’t have nothing," eighth-grader Devin Smith said.

The encouraging notes are meant to be a reminder there is a strong circle of community support cheering for the students this school year. Another card reads, “You are loved. You are smart. You are important.”

Community members say they want to give all children a positive boost as they head back to class. "They know that somebody is handing them this card, saying, you’re going to have a good school year, regardless of what the circumstances are at home. You are going to have a good school year," Kennedy Toynes explained.

Organizers with For Oak Cliff say they expect to serve about 2,000 students during its annual Back to School Festival. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 at Glendale Park located 1515 E. Ledbetter Dr.

Families must register in order to receive a backpack and school supplies.

© 2018 WFAA