ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington Police need help identifying multiple people involved in a massive brawl with two officers at AT&T Stadium, following a boxing title fight Saturday night.

The main draw that night was Errol Spence Jr. defending his IBF Welterweight Championship against current WBC Lightweight Champion, Mikey Garcia.

Spence, who's a DeSoto native, won the fight in a dominating fashion.

However, after the match ended around 11:33 p.m., fists started to fly in the stands.

Video from one fight-goer shows punches being thrown between a number of men in her section. Within minutes the chaos spilled into Hallway A of the stadium, Arlington Police said.

Other videos posted to Facebook captured what happens next. In them, you can see several fights going down and a number of cheap shots being thrown.

Only two police officers were in the area and tried breaking everything up.

Arlington Police Lt. Chris Cook said those two men were simply overwhelmed.

"They were facing a pretty complex situation," Cook said. "It was really chaotic and a scary ordeal."

In one video, a guy can be seen taking a dustpan (one with a long handle) and smashing it over a few men on the ground.

When the pan breaks, he can be seen swinging it at several others.

In another video that police have obtained as evidence, one guy can be seen kicking a man on the ground in the face while he's being detained by an officer.

He keeps kicking and the officer eventually gets up and tackles the aggressor.

Cook said it's one of the worst fights he's seen at AT&T Stadium in recent memory.

"It was really egregious behavior," Cook said. "You try to gain compliance by just showing up in a police uniform and telling people to disperse — but sometimes people don't listen."

Once backup starts to arrive, everyone involved starts to leave. Because of that, and the fact that both officers were overwhelmed, Cook said no one was arrested.

"We weren't really able to get anyone identified because they had their hands full," Cook said.

Right now, investigators don't know what even sparked the fight. No one has come to the department to press charges, either.

However, Cook said that any help identifying anyone involved would be appreciated. He added that the department can charge them for fighting in public, which is a misdemeanor.

Also, Cook said that they would share the identities of those captured in videos with AT&T Stadium so that officials could choose to ban them from future events or not.

Speaking of officials from the stadium, they didn't provide a comment to WFAA about the incident.

But Cook did say that the department would be working with security there to see if any lessons can be learned.

Yet, he says everything happened so fast, there's not much more the officers could have done.

"We'll take a look and see if there's a better way that we can approach that situation--but unfortunately you have two officers who were just doing the best they could to prevent any additional injuries or fights."