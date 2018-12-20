EULESS, Texas — Thieves attacked a woman while she was shopping with children last week Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows it unfolded in a parking lot off State Highway 183 and Main. After two children hopped into that van, the suspect approached the woman and punched her in the face. She fell to the ground and then the attacker stole her purse and ran off.

WFAA met with the victim on Wednesday night. She asked that we not share her identity or show her face for our television broadcast.

She told WFAA that on Wednesday night of last week, she had just put her two kids in the car and just as she opened her driver-side door, the suspect jumped out of the adjacent car.

"He was quiet. I didn't hear any word and he was all masked up," she said.

The victim shared an image of the bruise she's had for nearly a week. Although a bit frazzled, she felt compelled to tell her story. "Because I don't want to see any other people getting hurt. I don't want to see any other victims," she said.

A similar crime happened moments later in Irving, and the vehicle and suspect description match, police said.

The suspect went into the back seat of what appears to be a white 2017-2018 Dodge Dart and fled the area, according to Euless police.

Police are looking for that attacker. If you have any information, contact 817-685-1535 or 817-685-1531.

