GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -- Two Grand Prairie police officers narrowly dodged a disaster, leaping out of the way of a drunk driver Sunday night.

Officers Jonathan Wallace and Keidrick Wilson stopped to help a motorist with a flat tire near the intersection of I-20 and Belt Line Road at about 10 p.m. They were outside of their vehicles, standing on the median with traffic whipping by at more than 70 miles per hour.

In a moment caught on patrol car dash camera, their vehicle was struck from behind by another driver.

It careened out of control and then bashed into the vehicle with the flat tire, narrowly missing the officers and the woman they were helping.

"It's pretty scary. We couldn't control anything that was happening, we could see it coming right at us," said Officer Wallace.

"We know we took that oath, and we know things can happen, but you never think it's going to be you."

The video shows two officers wearing green vests jump over the guardrail just in the nick of time.

The stranded motorist also made it out of harm's way, as did a tow truck driver who was on the scene. None sustained injuries, though the drunk driver that initiated the impact did suffer serious injuries that required hospitalization.

Grand Prairie Police say when that woman recovers, she will be arrested. They say she had a blood alcohol level that was nearly twice the legal limit.

"This day and age, there's too many alternatives to get in your car after you've been drinking," said Wallace.

The officers say they regularly face threats not just from drunk drivers but from other vehicles that don't slow down for police who are pulled over.

"There's instances like this that happen all the time when it's not even a drunk driver," said Wallace. "It doesn't take much at all to slow down or move over a lane, and that can save our lives."

© 2018 WFAA