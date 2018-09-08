FORNEY, Texas — A family in Forney is disappointed with Amazon after they caught a delivery driver tossing a package across their lawn.

On Sunday, Brandi Maciel said that she was asked by her husband to pull up footage from their doorbell camera after he found an Amazon package in their bushes.

“He was like, ‘Hey, look at the doorbell camera at 10:30 a.m.’” Maciel said.

In the video, you see an Amazon delivery driver pull up to the Maciel’s driveway, hustle out, and then as the driver gets towards the doorstep she flings the package onto the lawn.

The package can then be seen rolling across the yard until it goes off camera.

Thankfully, Maciel said that nothing breakable was inside the package—but it still left her annoyed and frustrated. “Like really? Is that even necessary? You could have taken a whole five seconds just to walk up and place it at the door,” Maciel said.

“It just kind of makes you have second thoughts about ordering anything that is expensive or possibly fragile.”

This isn’t the first time that an Amazon delivery driver has been caught disrespecting packages in Forney. Last month, WFAA spoke with two neighbors who caught delivery drivers on multiple occasions via security cameras throwing orders they paid for like frisbees onto their doorsteps.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, the driver seen in the Maciel’s video is no longer delivering packages.

The company also sent the family an apology, and told WFAA that, “This does not reflect the standards we have for delivery providers as we expect every package to be handled with care.”

But that spokesperson didn’t explain why this seems to keep happening in Forney.

“Maybe we order way too many things and they’re on a very tight schedule,” Maciel said with a laugh. If anything, she’ll be keeping a sharper eye on any packages that are delivered in the future.

“No matter how much you get paid, I feel like you should have pride in what you’re doing—and respect people’s things,” Maciel said.

© 2018 WFAA