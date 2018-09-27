In the city of Forest Hill, people are grateful for another dry day.

“I really appreciated the sun today,” said Naomi Collins. She’s lived in her home for 31 years. It flooded up to her knees over the weekend.

Between the cities of Everman and Forest Hill, 150 homes have water damage. “It felt like the rain wasn’t stopping. It just seemed like it was roaring through my house," Collins said.

On Wednesday, a group of veterans showed up at Collins door and offered to help at no cost. She welcomed them in. “It’s a God blessing that they came to my door. It’s the angels that were watching over me,” she laughs.

The group is called Team Rubicon. It’s a veteran-led nonprofit that focuses on disaster relief. Majority of the members are veterans. They helped muck-out and remove debris from Collin’s house. The destroyed carpet and walls were removed.

“We’ve seen so much pain and destruction over the years in Afghanistan and Iraq and, then we come back home and see the same thing. That’s why we’re here to volunteer,” said Glen West. He was in the Air Force for 28 years. “I have to do something in my life, and this is giving me purpose.”

While flooding is different than deploying overseas, their heart and dedication to serving others remain the same. Team Rubicon asks those in need to contact them for free services.

