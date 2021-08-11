Yes, it is safe for kids to get COVID-19 and flu shots at the same time

We talked to a Cook Children's pediatrician about getting your kids vaccinated this flu season.

DALLAS — The greenlight to expand COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 comes just as we enter the influenza season. For parents trying to secure both shots for their kids, taking care of both with one appointment would be convenient.

THE QUESTION

Is it safe for kids to get COVID-19 and flu shots at the same appointment?

THE SOURCES

Dr. Jason Terk, pediatrician at Cook Children’s Health Care and chair for the Texas Public Health Coalition.

THE ANSWER

Yes, it is safe for kids to receive both shots at the same time.

WHAT WE FOUND

Terk said it is fine for kids to get a double-jab in one visit as there have been no problems created by interactions between the two vaccines. Both received the OK from the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics.