TEXAS, USA — Now that President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill is signed, sealed, and delivered, more than $100 billion of it will be used to improve highways, roads and bridges across the country. But drivers already help pay for the maintenance and improvements on North Texas toll roads each and every time they drive them.

One viewer asked WFAA’s Verify team if the influx of federal dollars for road projects would result in any kind of break when it comes to tolls.

THE QUESTION

Will North Texas Tollway Authority receive money from the infrastructure bill? If so, will that result in no tolls for a period or a rebate to toll tag holders?” - Anthony Ross, viewer.

THE SOURCES

Michael Rey, North Texas Tollway Authority spokesperson.

THE ANSWER

No, the infrastructure bill will not impact North Texas tollways.

WHAT WE FOUND

The NTTA responded to the question with a very straightforward answer.

“NTTA has no plans to ask for or receive any funding from the Infrastructure bill,” said spokesperson Michael Rey in an emailed response.