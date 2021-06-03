Climate Truth - full documentary | Verify

In this documentary, reporter David Schechter invited a skeptic to re-examine his understanding of climate change.

Many call climate change the defining crisis of our time. In Texas, where we live, climate change is making heatwaves hotter, hurricanes stronger and droughts last longer. And yet 35% of Texans don’t think it’s happening or are not sure.

