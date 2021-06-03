Climate Truth - full documentary | Verify

Many call climate change the defining crisis of our time. In Texas, where we live, climate change is making heatwaves hotter, hurricanes stronger and droughts last longer. And yet 35% of Texans don’t think it’s happening or are not sure.
In this documentary, reporter David Schechter invited a skeptic to re-examine his understanding of climate change.
Justin Fain is a 38-year-old roofer from Dallas who’s politically conservative. He participated in an epic reporting trip across Texas and Alaska. Over the course of 8-days Justin saw everything David saw, asked his own questions and reaches his own conclusions.