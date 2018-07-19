TEMPLE, Tx — It appears to be a coupon for Dollar General worth $150.00, and it's making the rounds online and looks fairly legitimate.

The coupon claims, all you need to do is like share and comment. Seems too good to be true right?

The coupon is supposedly being offered as part of an 80th-anniversary celebration, but here's the thing - it's a scam and a well-known one at that.

"Anniversary free product scams" are a mainstay on social media, and can tempt people with huge bargains and cash offers. This one is a fake. The company has since confirmed the coupon is not valid and cannot be redeemed.

So we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we can go ahead and Verify you won't be getting 150 bucks to spend at dollar general anytime soon.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Email news@kcentv.com

© 2018 KCEN