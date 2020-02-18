SAN ANTONIO — A tribute concert in honor of the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla Perez, is planned for May 9.

It will be called 'Veinticinco Años Tribute Concert' and will be held at the Alamodome.

Q Productions will work with the City of San Antonio to put on the concert.

Pitbull, Becky G, Ally Brooke and A.B. Quintanilla are among the performers at the concert, along with other big names in Tejano and pop music.

Selena's siblings, Suzette Quintanilla and A.B. Quintanilla, spoke to a crowd at the Alamodome Tuesday morning to announce details of the tribute concert, which will include a lazer light finale.

Tickets are expected to go on sale on Tuesday at noon.

