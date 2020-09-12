Vanessa Guillen's family continues to push for 'I Am Vanessa Guillen' Act to help sexual harassment and assault survivors in Army

After the Fort Hood Independent Review was released on Tuesday, the young soldier's family reminds survivors, "We believe you."

Following Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen's disappearance and death, her family pushed for answers and accountability.

The 20-year-old soldier was killed on post at Fort Hood. She was later found dismembered, burned and buried near the Leon River in Bell County, Texas.

"Vanessa's death will not be in vain," said Natalie Khawam, the Guillen family's attorney. "We cannot afford to lose another Vanessa."

The family stands firm that Vanessa Guillen was afraid to report sexual harassment by another soldier. They say she feared retaliation, and that's a familiar culture within the Army that her family wants to change to protect other soldiers from going through the same thing.

"I believe she is very proud of us," said Lupe Guillen, her younger sister.

After months of pressure, the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee was set up to examine the Army post. As a result, the committee announced Tuesday that 14 leaders were relieved or suspended.

More than 31,000 soldiers were surveyed, 647 soldiers were interviewed, including 503 women. The committee discovered 93 credible accounts of sexual assault, while only 59 were reported. It also found 217 credible accounts of sexual harassment.

It found that the SHARP Program, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program, at Fort Hood is ineffective and flawed. It also found unaddressed crime problems on post, among other findings.

The committee made 70 recommendations for the Army to implement by March 2021.

Guillen's family said they are satisfied with the Fort Hood Independent Review. However, they want to see more people held accountable for Guillen's death.

They also continue to push for the "I Am Vanessa Guillen Act", which would provide independent investigations for sexual harassment and assault survivors in the Army.

"We believe you. I believe you," said Lupe Guillen.