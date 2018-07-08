GARLAND, Texas – Some neighbors in the Wyngate Townhome community in Garland are on high alert after a string of vandalism that has some victims wondering whether they are the target of hate crimes.

Police have received complaints about bricks being thrown into windows, offensive graffiti spray painted on the streets, and small fires set in the community over the past few weeks.

Among the victims is a single mother of two. She posted photos of the damage unidentified vandals caused at her home. There is also surveillance video of a masked man lighting a firecracker on the woman’s porch. The culprit is seen ringing the doorbell and running off before the firecracker explodes and causes a small fire. “These acts have been occurring over the last 3 weeks,” the woman warned in her social media post.

The woman’s bathroom and bedroom windows were shattered by bricks in separate incidents. She claims shattered glass cut her arm when one brick was hurled into her bedroom. The woman says she is glad her children were not home a the time. "We’ve had so much stuff going on here,” said neighbor David Weingarten.

Vandals have sprayed offensive racial and homophobic slurs on the street in the community. Residents say swastikas and caricatures of male and female anatomy have also been tagged on the streets. "This actually offends me more than anything,” Weingarten said.

Some families are wondering whether it is all linked to hate crimes. Garland Police officers say they are investigating the acts of criminal mischief. They say neighborhood police officers are increasing patrols in the Wyngate community.

In her online community alert, the single mom wrote, “There's no anger or fear... just nervousness. She said, “At this point safety is forefront.”

Neighbors are urging anyone with information about the vandalism to call Garland Police Department.

