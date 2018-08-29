UPDATE: The trike is back! The Executive Director of the Achievement Center of Texas says a delivery driver spotted it while out on Wednesday. They notified Garland Police, who helped coordinate the return of the tricycle to the grateful students of ACT Wednesday afternoon.

Original story below:

GARLAND, Texas -- A center supporting people with special needs in Garland says it was hit by a thief over the weekend, who stole a unique and well-loved item.

The Achievement Center of Texas is a refuge, an educational space and a social center for 147 people of all ages, every day. But to one man, Saturday at 2 a.m., none of that mattered.

"I was coming up to do maintenance work when I noticed one of our tricycles was in the lot," said Executive Director Andrew Mlcak, who arrived Saturday morning to find the property's back gate open, and the chain on their outside shed unlocked.

"You can see that they just cut this themselves and then everything was pulled out through the yard," he said.

Anything that could be quickly pawned, like drills, batteries and a circular saw were gone. Including something that, surely, didn't mean as much to the thief as it did to the participants. It was a newly donated, customized adult tricycle.

"We finally got one, and they had it for about two months and somebody just comes and takes it," said Mlcak. "It’s heartbreaking for our students."

Unlike the wrenches, the trike is harder to replace.

"You say disability, it adds a zero to that price tag," said Mlcak. "It’s not easy for us as a non-profit organization to dip into the bank account and say ‘Let’s buy another one.’"

Instead, he is spending money on new locks and another camera for added security.

"We run a business here and we support a great population of people and when we have to take away from them again, it’s something that could be going back to help our students," said Mlcak.

The ACT has surveillance video showing an unknown person on the property shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

