Just like a bad movie, Brock Turner, the former Stanford swimmer who received a 6-month jail sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman 2 years ago, was back in a California court recently trying to minimize the harm he has done and make a further mockery of the legal system.

The refresh your memory… 2 people saw Turner on top of the unconscious woman near a dumpster after a frat party. He admitted removing her underclothing.

Judge Aaron Persky sentenced him to six months behind bars. Turner served 3 months then probation, which sparked outrage…so much so Persky was recalled.

Recently on appeal, Brock Turner’s lawyers claimed he didn’t “rape” the woman. He was seeking what they call… “outercourse.” It is the dinner hour so…so you can use your imagination to figure out what they meant by that.

The point is 90 days behind bars for doing whatever he did to an unconscious woman was and remains a travesty. It reveals Turner still has no clue of the evil he committed. No matter what you call it. There could not possibly have been consent to any act of intimacy by an unconscious woman.

No means no…but so does being unconscious. Convicted criminals who don’t understand that clearly need a lot more than 90 days behind bars to get it.

