It’s been a tough couple of months for good cops in north Texas.

The bad one’s, the suspect one’s, still on trial…either before a jury or in the court of public opinion…have stolen the spotlight.

Roy Oliver, once one of Balch Spring’s finest, is now one of Huntsville’s newest, courtesy a Dallas County jury that convicted him of murder.

Fired Mesquite officer Derek Wiley’s on trial after wounding someone he thought was burglarizing a truck.

And, of course, Dallas Officer Amber Guyger, who gunned down a man in his own apartment. You’ve no doubt heard about all of them.

Quite frankly I was worried that during all of this, the death of another officer, a flawless career, might pass with little public notice.

Fort Worth’s Garrett Hull was gunned down police say, during the arrests of three long time robbery suspects.

Look up the phrase model police officer and citizen, Garrett Hull’s picture will be staring back at you, a man committed to protecting the citizens he pledged to serve 17 year ago.

His loss has touched every officer in Fort Worth.

It’s not that the public completely ignored his death, several gathered earlier this week as fellow officers escorted him to the funeral home.

But my concern ended Wednesday night when Fort Worth citizens made clear they too, ache for Garrett Hull and his family, 500 showing up at a public memorial to support his family and pay personal tribute to a man who stood in the gap between them... and the lawless.

Garrett Hull is being laid to rest today, and we’re not there, not because we don’t want to be but because his family has asked that that service be private.

It’s been a tough couple of months for good cops, a good now know Fort Worth hasn’t forgotten them.

