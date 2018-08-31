What we witnessed this past week in a Dallas court was really the second trial of Jordan Edwards.

True, he’s the victim but he was on trial, nonetheless. The first trial came in the court of public opinion right after the shooting last year.

People whispered…there’d been drinking at the loud party that attracted police…yes, but not by Jordan Edwards.

Someone else fired the first shots… true… someone else...somewhere else...nowhere near the car…in which Jordan Edwards was riding.

Their car threatened Roy Oliver, police said…until body cameras revealed the car driving away from him.

Oliver’s partner, Tyler Gross, was in danger…no, Gross said, he never felt threatened. It all played out again in the second trial this week.

And for 13 tense hours, 12 fellow citizens struggled to find justice for a 15-year-old… whose innocence at first was the subject of every doubt imaginable.

And like that first trial the strongest witness against Roy Oliver turned out to be Jordan Edwards himself, who lived his life in such in exemplary fashion that though he died, his reputation survived both the shooting and the cruel questioning of his character that erupted shortly thereafter.

What did not stand up under scrutiny was Roy Oliver. We want to believe every officer is beyond reproach.

But in this case, the body cameras, the witness testimony, the reputation of the victim combined to label him…not a solid arm of the law but a wolf in shepherd’s clothing.

And so here we are…a trial ended, a murderer convicted, and perhaps, finally a chance for the victim to rest in peace.

