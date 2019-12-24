CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lucasfilm and Star Wars have just made one of the UNCC shooting victims, Riley Howell, a "Jedi Master."

Howell was killed back in April when a gunman walked into his classroom at UNC Charlotte and opened fire.

Howell will be in the next Star Wars book under the name Ril-lee Howell, a Jedi Master and historian.

His family said he was a huge star wars fan ever since he was little.

"RILEY BABY YOURE A JEDI MASTER!!!!!!!!!! It’s official!!!!!!! So so SO much excitement to have my sweet Ri immortalized forever in the Star Wars universe that he loves so much," Howell's girlfriend wrote on her Instagram.

The news of Howell becoming a Jedi Master has spread on the Star Wars Reddit thread garnering more than 11,000 'upvotes."

Officials said Howell sacrificed himself to save his peers. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Howell was fatally shot while attempting to physically confront and stop the shooter.

Chief Putney said Howell's sacrifice saved lives. Blocked inside a classroom, Putney said he had no option to run or hide, so he fought.

"He took the fight to the assailant. Unfortunately, he had to give his life to do so, but he saved lives doing so," Putney said about Howell. "He took the assailant off his feet, and the heroes that we have here were able to apprehend from there."

"Mr. Howell saved lives."

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC







