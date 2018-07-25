DALLAS – Two Dallas men were on their way home from DFW Airport Tuesday following a California vacation when bullets began hitting the vehicle they were riding in.

The men did not want their identities revealed but did describe the frightening events.

When their Uber pulled up at the intersection of Northwest Highway and Walton Walker, they say they heard a single shot quickly followed by several more. They immediately crouched down in the backseat.

The Uber, a white Mercedes, was hit six times. The men say police told them an AR-15-style weapon with high-velocity bullets was used.

One of the men was grazed on the right side of his head. His eye is bloodshot and his vision compromised. He also has scratches on his arm and leg. His cell phone stopped working and a paramedic pointed out to him that it had a hole in it where a bullet had gone in and exited. The other man was hit by shrapnel in his left leg. Doctors left the shrapnel in his body, saying removing it would be more invasive.

Both men were released from the hospital Tuesday night. Wednesday they were sore, but said they felt lucky their injuries weren’t worse. They did not see the shooter or any suspect vehicle, and say they know anything about what happened or why. They were innocent bystanders.

Police on Tuesday said someone in a white Chevy Malibu fired on a black Nissan cube at that northwest Dallas intersection. Police said the driver and passenger in the Nissan jumped out and ran into a nearby gas station. Surveillance video from that gas station showed the suspect’s car circling the gas station and firing at the Nissan again. That’s when the Uber and a Volvo were hit. No one in the Volvo was injured.

Police on Wednesday did not release the video or any additional suspect information.

