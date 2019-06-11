FORT WORTH, Texas — Two brothers were shot inside a Fort Worth apartment overnight Wednesday, a police spokesperson told WFAA.

The shooting happened on the 4600 block of Altamesa Boulevard around 12:50 a.m., police said.

The brothers had been shot multiple times inside the apartment and were taken to a local hospital, according to police.

Both of their conditions were unknown as of 2:30 a.m.

Police said they do not have a motive for the shooting and suspects were still outstanding.

