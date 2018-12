Two people were found dead inside a home in east Oak Cliff on Thursday, police said.

Police had gone to the home in the 2600 block of Belknap Avenue on a welfare check when they found a female and a male dead of "homicidal violence," Sgt. Warren Mitchell, police spokesman, said in a statement.

Police were still investigating the deaths on Thursday evening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact homicide detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320.

© 2018 WFAA